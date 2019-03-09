Kitui Showground hosts Chapa Dimba na Safaricom

Chapa Dimba then moves to Rift Valley, Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi as the race to La Liga gets more intense.

The Kitui Showground will play hosts to the third round of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom this weekend.

Eight youth teams are chasing the regional championships to get the coveted slot of playing in the national finals that will take place in Meru County in June.

The race started in January with over 170 teams taking part in the knock out stages.

In the semi-finals of the boy’s category, Embu’s Triumph boys take on the Young Stars from Isiolo and the Samba boys from Moyale will face off Super Solicio from Mwingi.

In the girls group, Meru Central will field the Karugwa Queens against Meru South’s Chuka Starlets. And Marsabit’s Sakuu Queens will battle against St. Mary’s Nodevia from Makueni.

Regional defending champions, Mwangi Junior Academy and Ngakaa Talent Center, failed in the qualifiers and this means new names will appear on the winner’s trophy this year.

COMPETITIVENESS

Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom Eastern Region Coordinator, Iddy Badi noted the competitiveness of the games so far from all levels and said that teams have been putting their best foot forward, highlighting that real talent had been experienced.

A dazzling performance is expected this weekend where sights are set on picking players for an all- star team that will train at the La Liga grounds In Spain.

All winners also stand a chance to walk away with cash reward of Sh200,000 each and a chance to represent the region in the tournament’s national finals later in the year. Runners- up will also pocket Sh100, 000.

The teams that have so far qualified for the finals are Lugari Blue Saints and Bishop Njenga Girls who emerged winners at the Bukhungu Stadium in the Western region finals as well as Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens from Nyanza.

After this weekend, Chapa Dimba then moves to Rift Valley, Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi regions as the race to La Liga gets more intense.

TALENT SHOWCASE

Chapa Dimba draws talented male and female youth aged between 16-20 years to a football tournament.

The initiative aims to transform the lives of young people by giving them a platform to showcase their talent and an opportunity to earn from their passion.

The tournament is open and encourages participants from Nairobi, Eastern, Western, Nyanza, Rift, Coast, Central and North Eastern regions.

Participants selects their own team of 15 players and 2 officials for the group stages and can recruit 3 additional players for the next level.