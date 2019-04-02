Bringing medical services from India to Kenya

A huge number of Kenyans travel abroad for medical reasons, such as cancer treatment, transplant surgery, joint replacement and much more. India is one of the most popular destinations for medical travel with low travel fares and more affordable treatment options.

Most times, people travel without knowing what to find on the other side, save for the told experience of someone who has been there before. It would easier for most who have to deal with the whole experience if there was a template adaptable to their needs - in form of information about specialists, medical centers, travel, accommodation and more.

Perhaps, it can be made a little easier.

EXPO

Kenya will play host to the India Medical and Wellness Expo in a few days. On April 6 -7, India will be showcased as a top medial destination while medical service providers from India will be presented. To be held at the KICC from 10am to 6om, daily, the event will highlight state-of-the-art facilities and medical expertise that are available to anyone traveling to India from Kenya for medical reasons.

Finally, a prelude to any medical service uptake in India will be possible, when patients or those interested in visiting India for medical reasons will be given a chance to meet with specialists from the medical fraternity across multi-specialties from some of the best hospitals and across some of the top healthcare services providers in India.

CONSULT

MEDestination India, as it has been dubbed, has been created as a platform to meet established and renowned medical practitioners, consult and be advised on medical options and procedures and make well-informed decisions on treatment and travel plans.

To mark World Health Day, which falls at the same time as the expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the Kenya Medical Association will organise a 3 hour symposium on Universal Health Coverage. Hospital heads, medical tourism companies and other medical professionals present in Kenya, stand to gain a lot from attending the expo and the targeted symposium as well. Panel discussions with invited speakers across medical strata will take center stage among professional associations, unions and the nursing fraternity.

Medical tourism is one of the fastest growing sectors in India expected to reach $9Billion in revenue and account for 20% of the global market share by 2020. The primary driver of the high number of medial visitors to India is cost-effectiveness, and world-class treatment available in any developed country at a fraction of the cost.

Medical Value Travel is a major source of foreign exchange earnings for India and has nearly 18% of the global medical tourism market already. Research suggests that over 500,000 patients have visited India for treatment already and continues to attract patients from around the globe. East Africa is becoming a major source of the medical population as they seek better world-class infrastructure and services at low prices.

Knowing where you are going and how you will be taken care, and who will be taking care of you beforehand, only makes the process of having to deal with sometimes life-threatening illness, a bit easier.

MEDestination will offer information on the costings for several procedures, doctors’ fees, travel and visa fees, post-treatment recovery options, India as a tourist destination, and so much more. On ground from April 6-7 will be potential medical tourists, a cross section of Kenya’s populations, patients seeking treatment and specialist care, health and wellness enthusiasts, local medical practitioners and associations medical equipment and services providers, travel and tourism consultants and government officials, in what promises to be an eye opener to what is available on the other side, before people make the first step to travel.