StanChart Bank: Making customers the priority

Imagine a world where a bank is with you every step of the way… from when you got your first job, to your first pay rise, your first promotion and then being able to acquire your first major asset and the second and the third.

What would such a world look like? It would look like the ability to create, grow and protect one’s wealth.

Standard Charted Bank Kenya has enhanced its Priority Banking proposition to match changing customer needs as it seeks to help customers successfully meet their life goals and aspirations by creating, growing and protecting their wealth; making customers the priority.

Standard Chartered Priority Banking rewards its valued clients with personalised service and privileges and focuses on providing solutions for customers with both simple and sophisticated financial needs, walking with you on your journey to grow and protect your wealth.

Standard Chartered Priority Banking is continuously changing and improving in line with clients changing needs.

From extensive research conducted, there is need for professional and well-trained relationship managers which is one of the pillars of Standard Chartered Priority Banking.

Each priority customer is assigned a relationships manager who is backed by a team of specialists comprising of investment advisors and insurance experts among others, who ensure that the solutions provided match the client’s profile.

Informed investment advice

With continuous engagement from your relationship manager and investment advisors backed by weekly market updates as well as visits from fund managers from global fund management firms, as Standard Chartered Priority Banking clients you will always be kept abreast on performance of both local and global investment trends to safeguard your wealth.

Easy and Convenient Banking

Over the years, Standard Chartered has led in digital banking innovation.

The Bank has made it easy for customers to withdraw and deposit money through ATMs and CDMs, further simplifying the banking experience through robust digital capabilities allowing users to transact on mobile phones and over the internet at their convenience.

The bank’s fully digital capabilities give clients access to more self-service requests such as video banking, a first and only in the market, which has been very well received by Priority Banking clients, especially as they travel worldwide and need to engage with the bank wherever they are and in whatever time zone they may be.

Global banking is also available through online and mobile banking, allowing clients to access their Standard Chartered accounts in other markets when they log into their local account, as well as transfer funds between these accounts with ease.

The auto-FX capability also allows our clients to pre-set their foreign exchange rates without having to keep on calling their relationship manager for a rate every time they need to make a foreign exchange transaction, making it easy to conduct their global banking at any time and from anywhere.

Home ownership

Home ownership is a key pillar of the Big Four government agenda.

Standard Chartered Bank is aligned to this vision and has revamped its mortgage offering by launching the mortgage fixed margin campaign giving a margin of 2.5 percent for Priority clients above the Central Bank rate for the life of a mortgage. That means the interest rate charged to the client will be the Central Bank rate plus the fixed margin rate.

That’s not all, Standard Chartered has waived the bank’s legal fees and cost of valuation for all mortgage transfers to them.

Solutions for consumer needs

Standard Chartered understands that from time to time, clients may come across opportunities that they do not want to miss or face emergencies that require quick cash flows which may not be at hand, and to cater to such situations, Priority clients are offered a courtesy overdraft of up to Sh200,000 and one can request to increase to amount.

In addition to the courtesy overdraft, account holders also have access of up to Sh7 million in an unsecured personal loan repayable in 60 months, as well as access up to Sh2 million through our Platinum Credit Card that has a world of benefits and the best in class rewards.

No matter where you are in life, making smart choices is the key to being financially successful, and now, when making life just a little easier is so important, Standard Chartered is doing just that with what you have and at whatever stage you are.