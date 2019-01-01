By BONFACE OTIENO

The number of coaches on the standard gauge railway (SGR) Madaraka Express train between Nairobi and Mombasa is set to drop in the next one day as passenger numbers reduce after the festive season.

Kenya Railways Corporation said Monday the coaches will be reduced to nine from 14 for economy class passengers beginning Wednesday.

The two coaches for first class passengers, however, will remain the same in the new service regime set to take effect starting January 2.

The train is currently pulling nine coaches (1,062 passengers) on economy class tickets and two coaches (138 passengers) on the first class tickets.

“In addition to the five coaches we add every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we normally add more coaches on economy class seats if the demand is high to accommodate more passengers,” said a Kenya Railways spokesperson. “Now that the festive season has come to an end, we will go back to normal nine coaches we usually have on economy class coaches.”

Daily departures

The SGR passenger train service between Nairobi and Mombasa was launched last June.

The trains have been departing daily from both directions, offering a four-and-a-half-hour non-stop connection between the country’s two major cities.

It charges Sh3, 000 on first class coaches and Sh1,000 on economy class coaches.

The inter-county service train that was launched last December charges Sh50 from Mombasa to Mariakani, Sh230 from Voi to Kibwezi, Sh130 from Athi River to Emali, Sh510 from Nairobi to Voi and Sh400 from Emali to Miasenyi on economy class coaches.