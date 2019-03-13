By NASIBO KABALE

The Aga Khan Development Network (AFDN) last weekend opened phase two expansion of the Aga Khan Hospital in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, which is expected to provide services to over one million patients annually.

The facility, first opened in 1964, was expanded from a 32 bed facility to a 74 bed hospital in 2000. The second phase expansion cost $92.5 million (about Sh9.3 billion) with a 170- bed tertiary and teaching hospital.

Funding for the hospital's growth was in the form of a 70 percent long term concessionary loan from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and 30 percent was sourced as a grant from the Aga Khan Development Network.

The second phase of the health facility is expected to provide advance clinical programmes in cardiology, oncology, neuro sciences, critical care and maternal and child health.

Speaking during the opening, Princess Zahra Aga Khan said it will enable patients across Tanzania to access affordable and quality healthcare at their doorstep.

“We are delighted to have constructed this facility and expand the Aga Khan Hospital. However, the real value of the project lies in its clinical programme which will supplement the government of Tanzania’s and work with the health public system in developing a robust capacity that will see many Tanzanians receive advanced training in the institution,” she said.

Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said Dar es Salaam was closer to reaching its target of a total of 2,500 beds— thanks to the expansion and that the facility would also help in reversing medical tourism in the country.