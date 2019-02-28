Airtel rolls out 4G sites ahead of Telkom merger

By IVY NYAYIEKA

Airtel Kenya is expanding its 4G network coverage to 40 new towns across Kenya which will see the telco’s customers enjoy faster internet speeds.

Some of the towns that will benefit from the new coverage include Kisumu, Nyeri, Meru, Nakuru, Bungoma, Lamu and Garissa.

“Airtel is committed to constantly innovate and improve on the quality of its products and services as an active competitor in the Kenyan market. As such, we are delighted to be increasing our 4G sites across the country. The expansion of our network coverage will ensure that majority of the urban population are well covered,” said Airtel Kenya CEO Prasanta Das Sarma in a statement on Wednesday.

Airtel launched its 4G network in May last year and has since invested in the expansion of its mobile data offering.

According to latest data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Airtel increased its market share for mobile data subscriptions by 6.2 percent to stand at 21.9 percent in September 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

The expansion comes after Airtel and Telkom Kenya signed an agreement to merge their businesses to operate as Airtel-Telkom, subject to approval by relevant authorities.

Telkom has also been expanding its mobile data coverage in an aggressive expansion drive.

Last month, the firm said it had injected Sh1 billion into growing its 3G and 4G network to improve voice and data connection for its customers.

The firm has also partnered with Google affiliate Loon to launch balloon-powered internet on Telkom’s network by June this year.

However, Telkom’s year-on- year growth in market share was only 0.4 percent to stand at 7.7 per cent in September 2018.