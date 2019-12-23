Anne Eriksson joins KCB Group board

By CLAIRE WASILWA

KCB Group has appointed Anne Eriksson as a non-executive director of its board effective December 18, 2019.

Mrs Eriksson recently retired from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), after 40 years, where she was the regional senior partner and CEO for eastern Africa and senior country partner Kenya. She oversaw 1,500 employees in six African countries.

Mrs Eriksson is widely recognised as one of Africa’s leading professionals in the industry. She has led provision of audit and related advisory matters services to a wide range of regional and local organisations in various sectors.

Mrs Eriksson has advised audit committees and boards on financial reporting and internal control matters, including risk and readiness assessment prior to implementation of major financial systems and processes.