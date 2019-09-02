alexa Bad weather disrupts flights at JKIA, Wilson in Nairobi - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Business

Bad weather disrupts flights at JKIA, Wilson in Nairobi

Monday September 2 2019

Nairobi fog

A foggy morning in Nairobi on August 10, 2018. Kenya Airways has diverted planes from JKIA in Nairobi to Moi International Airport in Mombasa due to fog. PHOTO | COURTESY 

In Summary

  • Flights were on Monday morning diverted from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Mombasa.
  • Kenya Airways says decision taken as a safety measure due to fog.

  • Fog engulfed parts of the Kenyan capital, including Wilson Airport, affecting operations.

Advertisement
PAUL WAFULA
By PAUL WAFULA
More by this Author

Several flights were on Monday morning diverted from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Mombasa due to bad weather.

Among the affected planes was the 7.35am Kenya Airways flight from Kisumu which touched down at Moi International Airport in the coastal city.

“We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 minutes here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip,” tweeted Nelson Osiemo, who was in the flight.

Sources at Kenya Airways told the Nation that the flights were diverted as a safety measure.

Fog engulfed parts of the Kenyan capital, including Wilson Airport, affecting operations.

At Wilson, take-off was restricted and planes could be seen parked as managers waited for the fog to clear.

Also Read

Advertisement
 

More follows.