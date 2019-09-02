By PAUL WAFULA

Several flights were on Monday morning diverted from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi to Mombasa due to bad weather.

Among the affected planes was the 7.35am Kenya Airways flight from Kisumu which touched down at Moi International Airport in the coastal city.

“We have landed in Mombasa. Told there’s heavy fog over JKIA so we couldn’t land. We are told to wait for 30 minutes here for the fog to clear and then resume our trip,” tweeted Nelson Osiemo, who was in the flight.

Sources at Kenya Airways told the Nation that the flights were diverted as a safety measure.

Fog engulfed parts of the Kenyan capital, including Wilson Airport, affecting operations.

At Wilson, take-off was restricted and planes could be seen parked as managers waited for the fog to clear.

