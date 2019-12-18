By ANTHONY KITIMO

More by this Author

The Port of Mombasa has recorded an increase in second-hand motor vehicle imports as the drive to lower the car import age limit to five years from eight continues.

In the past two months, the port of Mombasa saw an increase in used cars from an average of 3,000 vehicles to above 7,000 with at least four ships docking at the port between November 30 and December 10 this year.

The vessels MV Morning Champion, MV Jolly Quarzo, MV Morning Menad and MV Hoegh Kobe docked at the port with more such vessels scheduled to dock by the end of this month.

Dealers are projecting a sharp increase in imports even as Industry, Trade and Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya is expected to submit the National Automotive Policy for approval in Cabinet after it was delayed due to lack of public participation.

"We are negotiating on new policy but currently we are obeying the eight-year age limit until a new law comes into place. That's why there are more imports," said Car Importers Association of Kenya (CIAK) chairman Peter Otieno.

December 31 was the last day for 2012 manufactured vehicles to be cleared into the country under the age limit rule but delays by cabinet to pass the policy has stayed implementation.

Advertisement

FEAR LOSSES

Importers say they are pessimistic and fear of losses once the new policy is in place.

"CS Munya during the commissioning of the Toyota Hilux Pickup truck assembly line in Miritini end of October promised President Uhuru Kenyatta to present Policy in Cabinet within 3 weeks for approval. During the function, the President also affirmed his commitment to car assemblers an indication a law might come to force anytime which will leave us at a loss if we do any importation after December 31," said John Karanja, a car dealer.

The Policy seeks to cap the age of second hand car imports at 5 years by 2020 and by 2021, to restrict imports of cars to vehicles that are 3 years old or newer to boost the domestic automotive sector by reducing dominance of used cars in the market.

The country imports about 130,000 second-hand vehicles annually, with only 36 percent of total vehicles used in the country being assembled locally.

Mr Kenyatta has already directed all ministries and public entities to give preference to vehicles assembled locally during procurement.