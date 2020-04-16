Companies offered free solar power

By KAREN MURIUKI

Rental solar power company REDAVIA has created a free solar power programme for Kenyan and Ghanaian businesses to help during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a global market leader of cost-effective, reliable and clean solar power for businesses, REDAVIA’s new Covid-19 Resilience Lease, will provide solar power to business customers for six months, completely for free.

Before that, REDAVIA had also enabled sound businesses to reduce their operating costs with a free solar plant leasing service.

The programme enables the customers to either rollover their lease into a regular REDAVIA solar plant lease or request REDAVIA to redeploy the plant when the six months are done.

However, the offer is available to selected long-term sustainable Ghanaian and Kenyan companies on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Erwin Spolders, CEO and founder of the firm said, “REDAVIA understands the economic implications of this pandemic, and we pledge to be a true friend to our business partners in this time of need.”

Some of the companies that have since signed on to the lease are Mankoadze Fisheries Limited and The Royal Senchi Hotel & Resort, both in Ghana.

The latter’s general manager Gerard Schraven said, “REDAVIA’s solar plant will enable us to keep our energy cost as low as possible when the hotel reopens after this global health crisis.”