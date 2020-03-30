By DENNIS LUBANGA

The government’s efforts to curb spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic has received a major boost after Eldoret-based Rivatex East Africa Limited embarked on mass production of face masks.

The masks are expected to be supplied to the National Government for use in the battle against coronavirus.

Speaking in his office on Monday, Rivatex East Africa Limited managing director Prof Thomas Kurgat said the company has the capacity to produce 1,200 masks per day.

“As a textile facility, we have embarked on production of face masks. This is a move aimed at supporting the government in its continued fight against spread of Covid-19,” said Prof Kurgat.

“We have a dedicated unit line where our staff is working round the clock to produce in mass,” he said.

According to Prof Kurgat, the facility’s aim is to ensure that the masks assist those in the front line fighting the pandemic, as well as the general population.

