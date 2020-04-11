By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

The two leading media houses in the region - Nation Media Group (NMG) and Standard Group (SG) – have partnered to enhance safety of their newspaper vendors and customers across the country in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The media houses have launched mass distribution of face masks, hand sanitisers and gloves to the vendors in Western Kenya to cushion them against the novel coronavirus.

Standard Group's General Manager for Sales and Distribution Mr Moses Ocholla and NMG's Commercial Manager (Circulation) for Western region Mr Dismus Makanda oversaw the launch in Kisumu on Saturday.

'SANITISED TRADE'

Mr Ocholla said their aim is to reach out to all the vendors across the country to “sanitise the trade.”

“We want to give hand gloves, face masks and gloves to the vendors to conform with the government directive on enhancing safety of all Kenyans,” Mr Ocholla said.

The items, he noted, will be use at all newspaper selling points to ensure safety of the vendors and newspaper readers.

“We want to assure our readers that newspapers are not a conduit for transmission of the Covid-19.”

He added that they want to ensure the environment the vendors are working in is safe.

NEWS PLATFORMS

Mr Makanda, who was flanked by NMG’s Nira Distributors Limited's Director Dhwani Desap and Commercial Manager for Western region Sharon Kavulani, said the media houses will also cater for those who prefer non-print channels.

“NMG is providing opportunities for customers to get papers at home. Those who do not want the hard copies can also obtain the papers through the electronic platform e-nation,” Mr Makanda said.

He added: “The media provides a good platform for the dissemination of information in the war against the virus hence the need to ensure safety of newspaper sellers as well as the customers,” added Mr Makanda.