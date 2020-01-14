DPP yet to avail evidence in tycoon's tax evasion case

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

The Sh41 billion tax evasion case against tycoon Humphrey Kariuki has been adjourned for a month after prosecutors failed to supply witness statements to his defence team in time.

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is yet to avail statements of 21 witnesses even as prosecutors said they had supplied over 6,000 in soft copy.

Defence lawyers Kioko Kilukumi and Cecil Miller told Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Tuesday that the prosecution has not complied with court orders to supply the accused with witness statements.

"The prosecution gave us a list of 28 witnesses but has only supplied us with statements of seven witnesses only," said Mr Kilukumi.

They said they wanted hard copies and an inventory of all witness statements.

Mr Kariuki's defence team said it could not take hearing date of the cases without them.

The court had in October given the prosecution until January 14 to supply the defence with all the 7,500 hard copy documentary evidence.

This was after the State indicated in October that it wasn't ready to proceed with trial.