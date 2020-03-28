By CHARLES LWANGA

Diamond Trust Bank has resumed operations at its Kilifi branch, which had been closed indefinitely after a staff member contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Nasim Devji said that after reports that a staff member had tested positive for the disease, Central Bank approved indefinite closure of the branch.

She said this was followed by the immediate cleaning and disinfection of the premises.

In a press release on Saturday, Ms Devji said operations resumed after clearance by county health officials and a team assigned to substitute employees who had been placed in isolation.

She said all employees who came into close contact with the patient were directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

The CEO further said the bank had implemented recommended precautionary measures at all its branches to curb spread of the coronavirus.

“These measures include installation of alcohol-based sanitisers at all our premises, provision of thermometers, gloves and safety masks, and creation of designated isolation areas in case of incidents,” she said.