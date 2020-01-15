Dairy farmers back imports directive

By GITONGA MARETE

Stakeholders in the dairy sector now want authorities to move with speed and implement President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directives on milk imports that have disadvantaged producers.

Tuesday, the President directed the Treasury to impose a 16 percent tax on milk products from outside the East African Community and ordered the Kenya Bureau of Standards and police to impound counterfeit milk.

There have been concerns that milk products suspected to be imported from Europe and elsewhere find their way into Kenya through Uganda.

“Kenya produces about 5.2 billion litres of milk while production in Uganda is 2.5 billion litres so they don’t have surplus milk to export.