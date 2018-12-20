Drivers’ group launches Bebabeba taxi app

By MARY WAMBUI

Drivers and Partners Association of Kenya (DPAK) has launched a locally developed taxi-hailing app, Bebabeba, that is targeting corporate, leisure and low budget travellers all parts of the country.

The app is available on Android playstore and will soon be launched on Apple store.

Bebabeba will be charging its current 2,300 drivers a commission of 15 percent, with a Sh150 set base fare and a charge of Sh25 per kilometre.

Speaking during its launch in Nairobi on Thursday, DPAK chairman Simon Njuguna said the app offers normal taxi services for singular clients, families, executives and premier services that include pre-booking of luxurious rides and mini-buses for large-group travels.

"The services are customised for every client and some refreshments like water and local dailies will be available for our clients," he added.