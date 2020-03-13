By JANE MAINA

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) is planning a major nationwide crackdown against substandard liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products beginning April.

EPRA Director-General Robert Pavel Oimeke said the operation, that will be monitored by its officials, is aimed at weeding out unlicensed gas dealers.

Mr Oimeke warned that all unlicensed LPG businesses will be shut and the dealers arrested and prosecuted.

“Any suspicious activities are supposed to be reported directly to the EPRA to prevent fraudsters from ripping businesses off,” he said.

He spoke on Thursday during the 30th consumers’ dialogue forum organised by the EPRA in partnership with the Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek).

RISKS

The workshop was aimed at bolstering efforts to reach out to as many consumers as possible on demystifying issues surrounding LPG.

Mr Oimeke regretted that substandard accessories used to distribute LPG have led to loss of lives and property in accidents.

He noted that it is with respect to safety measures and many other concerns that Legal Notice 100 was developed.

The law, which became effective in June 2019, requires LPG gas depots and retail shops to register their businesses latest April 30.

According to the regulations, all gas cylinders must be insured and have serial numbers for tracking of the cylinders and their owners.

Brand owners are therefore responsible for all accidents.

LICENSING

The grace period was meant to allow all LPG gas distributors and sellers to register their businesses afresh with the EPRA in compliance with Energy Act, 2019.

The licensing will require petrol station merchants and retailers to acquire a different license for LPG distribution, unlike in the past where the petrol and the LPG sections operated under the same licenses.

This follows concerns raised by the Energy Dealers Association.

Cofek Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro assured his support for the EPRA but urged it to ensure the quality of gas and containers remains within international standards.