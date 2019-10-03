Equity rebrands in growth push

By KEVIN ROTICH

Equity Group Holding is rebranding as it pursues the next phase of its growth.

The new identity is line with the group’s bid to stand out in the increasingly competitive banking landscape that has seen some lenders merge and others acquire peers in the race for a bigger share of consumer cash.

The new logo features “Equity” without an entity name such as Group, Bank, Insurance, or Investment Bank, unifying the various brands.

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi said that the move follows an extensive three-year process of sounding out its current and future customer segments.

“The evolution of our brand is an important part of our strategy for continued market leadership,” Mr Mwangi said.

He added that the refreshed look will first roll out in Kenya and eventually to other African markets in Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia, Mozambique and Ethiopia.

“From tomorrow you will see the new signage in all our branches, as part of our plan to modernise and update distribution network which includes branches, ATMs, online platforms and third-party outlets such as agent and merchant locations,” said Mr Mwangi.

He was speaking during the bank’s 35 years’ celebration that was held in Nairobi on Wednesday.