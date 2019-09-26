Estonian logistics start-up targets Kenyan shippers

By KEVIN ROTICH

Tai+, an Estonia-based logistics start-up, on Thursday launched its online business in Kenya that will enable truckers to connect directly and in real time with cargo shippers.

The firm reckons its app will address logistical challenges in the sector by enhancing trust and transparency in cargo handling.

The platform allows cargo owners to get reliable transporters, access and book loads at the press of a button.

“This will also enable business owners to be able to access data analytics that help them make the best decisions for their business,” Tai+ chief executive Rait Raal said.

The app is backed by technology developed by Estonian company Reach-U.

The launch of Tai+ comes after Nigerian Logistics company Kobo360 launched in Kenya early this month. The start-up said it was targeting a piece of Kenya’s digital transport business.