Sh200m for aflatoxin battle in counties

By JAMES MURIMI

The State will spend Sh200 million on aflasafe, which is used in control of aflatoxin, for distribution to the worst-hit counties, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said.

Aflasafe is a bio product for control of aflatoxin, a poisonous carcinogens produced by fungi that attacks produce such as maize, peanuts and cotton seeds.

"This year, the government will be distributing Aflasafe to counties to help our farmers bring an end to aflatoxin," Mr Kiunjuri told journalists in Nanyuki yesterday.

"As a country, we have been spending a lot of money in finding cure for cancer. We should be very cautious on the type of food that we consume. If farmers embrace this chemical in their farms, we will be able to immensely eradicate spread of cancer in the next 10 years."

Biological control products like aflasafe give the farmers a simple safe method of protecting crops in farms and stores, Mr Kiunjuri said.

He added the national government would partner with counties in help small-scale farmers to produce safe food.

Advertisement

"I am urging our farmers to use aflasafe chemical in their crops. This will eliminate aflatoxin, which is contributing to cancer infections," he said.