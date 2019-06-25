By COLLINS OMULO

Sixteen people have been arrested after a raid at a site in Industrial Area, Nairobi, in connection with fuel adulteration.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (ERPA) officers carried out the swoop as part of their ongoing crackdown on the illegal activity.

ERPA Director-General Pavel Oimeke said that the Authority, in collaboration with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, has been monitoring operations at the site for weeks before they pounced.

"This illegal activity has been going on for a while now and we have been carrying out surveillance with DCI and on Friday we arrested the individuals who are part of the syndicate," said Mr Oimeke.

He said that the 16 suspects will be arraigned on Tuesday.

Mr Oimeke also said that they are also looking for the landlord who will be charged with allowing illegal activities on the property.

"We want land owners to also keep an eye on what is going on in the plots they lease out to people," he said.