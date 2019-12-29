By FRANCIS MUREITHI

As the number of supermarkets in Nakuru town increases, retail owners have intensified their campaign to woo more clients.

One of the oldest retail outlet in the town, Gilanis Supermarket has taken the campaign a notch higher by taking the scramble for clients to online platform.

The 45 - year-old supermarket becomes the first retail store in Nakuru County to launch the application that would ease shopping for its clients and enhance e-commerce.

CONVENIENT SERVICE

“We are seeking to provide a convenient service to our consumers who are unable to reach our shopping mall,” said Gilanis Supermarket Limited Chief Executive Faiz Gilani.

He said the shoppers only need to download an online application from Google play store on their mobile phones to enjoy the new shopping experience.

“Our customers can now shop in the comfort of their homes because we have developed a user friendly application and an online site where our clients can easily navigate and buy items which are to be delivered at their doorsteps or any convenient delivery point of their choice,” added Mr Faiz.

Mr Faiz admitted that there is a stiff competition.

“There is a growing competition in Nakuru Town. We are ready to offer good services and give our customers value for their money,” said Mr Faiz.

He said the new application will alert clients of new products and their prices.

MONTHLY BUDGET

“The application will help clients prepare their monthly budget since they will be notified about price reductions and availability of items even before they place their orders,” said Mr Faiz.

He said that another unique feature in the newly introduced application is savings particularly to those placing their orders on wholesale.

“The more you buy, the more you save as we don’t charge mobile transaction fees and delivery charges. Clients who buy larger quantities will enjoy huge discounts. Savings on your basket could be as much as 15 percent,” he added.

Mr Faiz said that the services will also be available in other towns across the country.