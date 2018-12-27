Horticulture nets Sh127bn in 10 months

By JAMES KARIUKI

More by this Author

Horticulture and flower exports grew to Sh127.7 billion in earnings, a 32.9 percent growth in the first 10 months of 2018. This was a Sh31.6 billion jump compared the performance during a similar period last year that realised Sh96.1 billion.

The flower sector, which employs about 100,000 people, has made Kenya globally famous for its roses, carnations, alstromeria, orchids and gypsophila.

Others are lilies, eryngiums, arabicum, hypericum, and statice as well as a wide range of summer flowers sold in retail chains in 60 countries.

This year, the sector realised Sh94 billion, being a 37 percent rise between January-October period compared to a similar 2017 period where Sh68.6 billion was earned.

The vegetables subsector, now attracting small-scale growers via self-help groups, which earned Sh19.2 billion in 2017, grew by 14.4 percent to realise a Sh22 billion return this year.

The fruits subsector now enjoying support from county governments with the provision of seedlings and extension services on pest control and post-harvest losses prevention, recorded the highest growth.