Huge power transmission gulf that keeps your bills sky-high

We worry about the delays, says Ketraco

The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company, the state agency tasked with evacuating power from the sources, admits the existence of a transmission gulf that has translated to poor-quality and expensive power for households but says its efforts are thwarted by wayleave and vandalism challenges.

Ketraco Managing Director Fernandes Barasa told Smart Company that the agency is fighting against the odds created by lack of investment in transmission over the years in what may mean a longer wait for consumers keen to benefit from the country’s increasing investment in green and cheaper power.

“We are concerned that some projects are not completed on time due the reasons we have enumerated, the biggest being wayleave acquisition challenges. Whereas huge strides were made in generation and distribution in the 40 years before Ketraco’s establishment, not enough investments were made in transmission and hence we are playing catch-up,” Mr Barasa said.

Lower-voltage lines

Among projects that have been playing catch-up way behind schedule is the 300-kilometre line from Olkaria, where cheaper geothermal power, sits to the Lessos-Kisumu line.

Prolonged land acquisition hurdles, contractual inefficiencies and thin budgetary allocations have thrown the multibillion-shilling project over two years behind schedule.

The line, which comprises a 400kV, 220kV and 132kV network, is the missing link between the entire Western region and the idle power at Olkaria.

Ketraco records show the line has had various completion timelines, including December 2018, February 2019 and now December 2019.

By the end of last year, the project had only consumed Sh2.05 billion in its building, with Sh957 million spent on wayleave acquisition, indicating the possibility of a longer wait for the line expected to relieve the region from erratic power supply and reliance on the expensive kerosene-driven generator in Muhoroni.

The long wait has already forced a plan to add an additional 65MW gas turbine in the same location even as demand continues to grow in the region.

For every unit produced in the gas turbine, consumers are forced to pay Sh32, more than four times the price of a unit of wind power from Loyangalani as well as the Sh8 per unit charged on a unit of geothermal power.