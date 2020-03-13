Mr Igathe rejoined Vivo Energy in August 2019 after he left his job as the managing director of Equity Bank Kenya less than a year after his appointment in 2018, where he was reporting to the group’s chief executive James Mwangi.

Former Nairobi Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe has resigned from the position of executive vice president of sales and marketing at Vivo Energy.

Mr Igathe has decided to quit his position and pursue other interests, the firm said Saturday.

In the interim, Mr Omar Benson, the company’s vice president of retail, CR strategy and projects will act in this position.

"We thank Polycarp Igathe for his contribution to Vivo Energy and wish him the very best in the future," said the statement sent by the company chief executive officer Christian Chammas.

Mr Omar will also continue in his role as the head of retail, strategy and projects.

Mr Igathe worked as the managing director of the company’s Kenya subsidiary, Vivo Energy Kenya, until he left in 2017 to join Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in Nairobi County’s second government, where he served as deputy governor before his prompt resignation in January 2018.

Mr Igathe was the first managing director of Vivo Energy following its acquisition of Shell assets in 16 African countries.

While there, his full mandate was to control and oversee the business' operations, employees, and ventures.