Imperial depositors have to open KCB accounts for payout

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Imperial Bank depositors will now have to open accounts with Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) ahead of next week’s partial payment of their money stuck in the collapsed lender.

The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) Monday said all eligible depositors will access 12.7 per cent of deposit balances through KCB, a departure from last year’s payments when money was also processed through NIC Bank and Diamond Trust Bank.

This change means that only depositors who have claimed in the past through KCB and still have their accounts active will not be required to open new accounts and fill claim forms to receive the new tranche of deposit refunds.

“Depositors who will be claiming their funds for the first time through KCB Bank are required to open an account with any of the KCB Bank branches and shall complete a claim form with the assistance of the bank officials who will forward the same to IBL for processing,” said the KDIC.

The KDIC and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) last week announced acceptance of binding offers from KCB, saying it paved the way for depositors to access part of their balances at Imperial within 14 days subject to account and identity verifications.

The KDIC chief executive, Mahmoud Mohamed, did not respond to our queries on the amount of money lined up for payment.

However, its annual report covering up to June 2017 says the bank sunk into receivership on October 13, 2015 with a total of Sh85.068 billion belonging to 49,939 depositors.

As at end of June last year, KDIC says in its report that it had disbursed a total of Sh17.8 billion, with the pay-out programme offering full access to depositors with balances of up to Sh2.7 million.

The CBK said combining this latest payment with earlier disbursements will result in a total recovery of approximately 35 per cent of original eligible deposits held as at the date of receivership.

Going by the KDIC figure, this payment will still leave about Sh55.25 billon in Imperial even as KCB intends to complete loan verification process by March next year and conclude the deal.