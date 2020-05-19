JamboPay launches e-commerce platform

Shoppers need to access the website to order goods which will be delivered to their place of choice.

The pilot phase of the project will begin in Nairobi before moving to other counties.

By COLLINS OMULO

A new digital platform to ease consumers’ access to different market products, amid coronavirus movement restrictions has been launched.

JamboPay.Market is a mobile-based multi-vendor e-commerce platform by e-payments service provider JamboPay.

The platform will link genuine Kenyan SME’s, manufacturers and farmers to consumers while providing home deliveries of ordered goods.

MOBILE MONEY TRANSFER

Once a client buys an item from the JamboPay.Market website, they will be required to submit details such as the quantity of the product they want to purchase, their location and when they want the items delivered.

Once done, they will then be prompted to enter their address and pay for the items through the mobile money transfer platforms.

The platform will then generate time estimates the goods will take to be delivered at the buyer’s doorstep.

Clients wishing to buy airtime and pay bills will also access the services within five minutes.

“There will be no fake sellers/vendors on our platform. We will deliver quality products to your address within 24hrs while it is also possible for us to deliver some items and services purchased on the JamboPay.Market within two hours,” said JamboPay Chief Executive Officer Danson Muchemi during the launch of the e-platform.

"One can order for products from genuine sellers and get them at the comfort of their doorsteps in a move aimed at curbing the spread of the Covid-19 virus," he added.

SIGN UP

He said that joining fee/ sign up for farmers and SME vendors has been zero rated to enable local traders, farmers and manufacturers move to e-commerce. The move, he said, also seeks to mitigate Covid-19 effects on trade.

Mr Muchemi said that e-platform market place will focus on fresh foods, pharmaceuticals, LPGs, liquor and household items before expanding to other commodities.

“With the continued disruptions in the country as a result of Covid-19, we saw it fit to develop a platform where sellers and buyers can interact at the comfort of their homes. We also sought to mitigate Covid-19 effects on trade and commerce,” he said.

Head of Customer Experience at JamboPay.Market Venn Rasugu said the platform is aimed at helping traders, farmers and enterprises to embrace digital economy.

"We want your business to survive the Covid-19 pandemic by giving you access to credible customers," said Mr Rasugu.