Jambojet sells tickets for Sh2,020

Low cost carrier Jambojet plans to sell 10,000 tickets for Sh2,020 as part of the New Year celebrations in what will bring a smile to frequent fliers as the financial challenges of January start.

The carrier, which is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, said it would sell at Sh2,020 for a one-way ticket for the next three days.

Jambojet flies to five local destinations among them Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret from its hub in Nairobi.

This means that it will be cheaper to fly to Mombasa, Malindi or Ukunda than to use the Standard Gauge Railway first class ticket or some of the high-end buses.

The promotion will run from January 2 to January 4. It will see Jambojet sell tickets to and from each of its local destinations at the lowered price.

The tickets will be valid for travel from January 6 to March 31, 2020.

“As we usher in the New Year, we want to assure all our customers that they can continue to fly Jambojet affordably, safely and conveniently,” said Allan Kilavuka, chief executive officer and managing director, Jambojet.