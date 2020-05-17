By BRIAN NGUGI

More by this Author

KCB Group chief executive officer Joshua Oigara earned Sh299.1 million in salary, bonus and allowances in 2019, a year when Kenya’s biggest bank by assets announced a record net profit.

Mr Oigara’s compensation increased by 9.6 percent or the equivalent of Sh26.2 million from Sh272.9 in the previous year on the back of a higher salary of Sh72 million that went up 5.9 percent from Sh68 million in 2018.

Mr Oigara, 45, whose renewable term of five years ends in 2023, was also paid deferred compensation of Sh48.4 million as bonus last year and a gratuity of Sh21.6 million.

BONUS PAID

During the period, he earned a bonus of Sh145.3 million, which dropped 19.2 percent from the Sh179.9 million bonus he was paid in 2018.

Mr Oigara’s non-cash benefits that include medical insurance, club memberships and professional indemnity dropped to Sh300,000 last year from Sh1 million the previous year.

KCB ties bonus payments to its executive directors’ achievement of multiple metrics, including the profitability of the group.

Advertisement

“During the year 2019, there was a Sh12.8 million adjustment to the basic pay of the two Executive Directors sitting on the board with effect from 1 January, 2019,” said the bank in its annual report.

SH24.9 MILLION

At the current rate, Mr Oigara’s pay amounts to Sh24.9 million per month and is 95.1 times the average Sh3.14 million paid annually to KCB’s 6,202 permanent employees.

Like Mr Oigara’s, KCB group chief financial officer Lawrence Kimathi’s pay rose by 12.84 percent from Sh81.8 million to Sh92.3 million last year, boosted mainly by an increase in salary, gratuity and a deferred bonus.

Mr Kimathi's basic pay also went up by Sh8.8 million to Sh40.8 million. The new raises will cement the duo’s position among the highest-paid executives in the country.