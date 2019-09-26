Kenindia eyes youth with digital platform

By JAMES KARIUKI

Kenindia Assurance Development is set to roll out a mobile-based platform for buying policies targeting tech-savvy youth.

Chief operating officer James Macharia said the platform will also give users unbiased access to insurance information.

“We are looking at a digital system that will provide our current and potential customers tailor-made advice with instant quotes to enable a faster decision making process. This system will help those self-directed consumers make their own insurance purchases,” said Mr Macharia.

“The traditional brick-and-mortar is not working for the younger consumers and insurers must explore new distribution channels to reach tech-savvy masses. Customers need information to enable them make informed decisions through their communication medium of choice.”