Jared Othieno picked for top GDC job

By BONFACE OTIENO

Former Kenya Power acting boss Jared Othieno has been appointed the Geothermal Development Company (GDC) managing director and chief executive locking out top energy sector insiders from the top job.

The appointment, which takes effect on April 19 will see Mr Othieno head GDC for three years, replacing managing director Johnson ole Nchoe.

Mr Nchoe’s term at the helm of GDC came to end last April after serving for four years.

“On behalf of the board and management of GDC, I wish to congratulate Eng Othieno on his appointment and wish him success in the new role,” said Mr Njiraini in a statement yesterday.

“I also wish to thank Eng Peterson P. ole Nchoe for his service to GDC and particularly for the achievement attained during his tenure.”

Mr Othieno is among the top candidates who had been shortlisted for the top position that locked our energy sector outsiders.

Two other candidates who were shortlisted for the job were engineers from the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency as well as Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Authority (REREC).

Only one woman, Esther Ruto, from REREC had been shortlisted for the job in a sector that is male-dominated.

The notice inviting public participation in the recruitment also revealed that the position had attracted 64 applicants, with only five female candidates.

Mr Othieno, whose position at the electricity distributor fell in limbo, when a substantive head was appointed is now replacing Mr Nchoe who in April last year got a one-year extension at the helm of GDC following a dispute between the board and Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter.

He was expected to retire last year after a three-year stint. Mr Keter offered Mr Nchoe a one-year contract despite the board’s verdict to seek a new managing director.