Kenya Power sends home 110 employees over illegal connections

By DANIEL OGETTA

More by this Author

Kenya Power has laid off 110 employees who were found guilty of aiding fraud, illegal connections and other crimes.

The power distributor said in a statement Thursday that the layoff happened within the past one year.

Speaking in Nairobi's Tassia estate, during an operation to dismantle illegal power connections, Kenya Power managing director Benard Ngugi vowed to take action against staff who engage in activities that undermine the company's operations.

He was accompanied by Energy secretary Charles Keter and director Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

“Most illegal power connections are in the urban settings and Nairobi is most affected. Our interest is not to punish the residents but to offer them alternative, safer power connections,” Mr Ngugi said.

Mr Kinoti said that consumers of illegal power connections are victims of cartels within the system.

Advertisement

"Since the beginning of the current financial year, a total of 630 people have been arrested across the country and prosecuted for various crimes relating to theft of electricity and fraud. Out of these, 115 people have already been convicted," Kenya Power said in the statement.

The utility firm loses about 20 percent in revenues from fraud and illegal connections.