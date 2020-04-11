Kenyans urged to embrace solar energy

By NATION REPORTER

Kenyans have been encouraged to embrace solar energy as a cheaper and reliable alternative to electricity.



Speaking to Nation d.light Solar Solutions Manager Alex Olum stressed that solar energy will help Kenyans save on bills especially with the current financial strain associated with the coronavirus pandemic.



"Solar is an obvious (energy) option. It doesn’t require complex infrastructure to operate as we are blessed with plenty of sunshine here in Kenya," said Mr Olum on Monday.



"What is required is for one to get a solar panel installed and they would not have to bother about electricity bills as a necessary expenditure. We have outlets around the country. We have technicians available within the restrictions and Covid-19 containment measures to help existing and new customers to ensure no single deserving family is inconvenienced during this difficult period," he added.



Further, d.light solar solutions Sales Director Paul Mumo said that strategic measures have been put in place to ensure customers have full-time response whenever in need.



“Across the country, our offices, experience centres and service centres are open to ensure we provide our customers with the best of service. We have provided sanitisers at all our offices to ensure that we keep in line with government directives,” said Mr Mumo.



