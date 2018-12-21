 Kisumu air fare overtakes Mombasa - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. Business

Kisumu air fares overtake Mombasa as demand up

Friday December 21 2018

Jambojet plane

Travellers board a Jambojet plane in Kisumu in 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

In Summary

  • Those travelling to Kisumu from Nairobi on Jambojet will pay Sh14,500 on December 21, the highest in the weekend to Christmas day.
  • The highest price on Jambojet to Mombasa from Nairobi over the period is Sh11,500 and will fall to a low of Sh4,500 on December 24.
  • Rival Fly540 flight to Kisumu from Nairobi on December 21 is sold out and the fares on the Mombasa route are Sh11,270.
Advertisement
By GERALD ANDAE
More by this Author

The cost of flights to Kisumu ahead of Christmas has for the first time overtaken that on the Mombasa route on increased demand.

Those travelling to Kisumu from Nairobi on Jambojet will pay Sh14,500 on December 21, the highest in the weekend to Christmas day.

The highest price on Jambojet to Mombasa from Nairobi over the period is Sh11,500 and will fall to a low of Sh4,500 on December 24.

Rival Fly540 flight to Kisumu from Nairobi on December 21 is sold out and the fares on the Mombasa route are Sh11,270.

Passengers travelling to the lake side city, ordinarily would pay Sh4,500 and Sh6,500 for a one way ticket, signalling pent up demand on the Nairobi to Kisumu flight. Flights to Mombasa have traditionally been higher than Kisumu.

Air fares to Eldoret from Nairobi have been relatively low prices as the route is still not as popular as Kisumu and Mombasa.

Related Content

The route remains the cheapest among the major domestic flight routes due to low demand from passengers.

A one way ticket to Eldoret from Nairobi on December 23 and 24 will cost Sh9,500 and Sh8,500 respectively on Jambojet. This is a significant rise given that average fare to the North Rift town is Sh4,500.

These fares are based on yesterday’s bookings and they will continue rising as we move closer to Christmas.

The cost on all routes will come down on Christmas as the number of those seeking to travel reduces significantly.

The carriers’ main challenge has been convincing Kenyans to book early, which is vital to the low-cost model.

“Kenyans buy today to travel tomorrow or within two days,” said a Jambojet executive. The rising air fares triggered the rush for the SGR tickets to Mombasa, which goes for Sh3,000 on first class and Sh1,000 on economy class coaches.

The SGR train is fully booked between now and January highlighting an increase on number of passengers who will be travelling for Christmas festivities.

Related Stories

8/1/2018

Jambojet increases Mombasa, Kisumu and Ukunda flights

budget carrier says move is due to increased demand and flexibility offered by new aircraft

  • 25/11/2018 Hoteliers in western join hands to sell region’s attractions
  • 3/12/2018 Jetways, Silverstone to start cross-boarder flights