Few passengers travelling to Rwanda and Uganda has forced low-cost carrier Jambojet to suspend its flights to Kigali and Entebbe with immediate effect.

The budget carrier, which is a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, said the global spread of Covid-19 the past few weeks has resulted in a decrease of airline passengers especially on the international routes.

“As a result, Jambojet has decided to suspend its services to Kigali, Rwanda and Entebbe, Uganda with immediate effect,” the airline said in a statement.

It said it was making necessary arrangements to accommodate passengers it had already booked on alternative flights.

"All passengers who had booked flights within the said period are advised to get in touch through our contact centre."

Jambojet says it will still operate flights to Malindi, Ukunda, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret as scheduled.

This comes at a time when aviation and tourism industries are taking the biggest hit amid an economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya Airways said it is losing at least Sh800 million a month on the China route alone.