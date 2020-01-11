The appointment brings to an end uncertainty and a delay to name the managing director after the suspension of Mr Atanas Maina in August 2018 on corruption allegations.

By BONIFACE OTIENO

Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia has appointed Philip Jamuhuri Mainga as the new Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) managing director amid a management shake-up to deliver new projects.

The appointment brings to an end uncertainty and a delay to name the managing director after the suspension of Mr Atanas Maina in August 2018 on corruption allegations.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure James Macharia has appointed Mr Philip J. Mainga for a term of three years. Let us purpose to support in this role,” said KRC board chairman Maj General (Rtd) Pastor Awita in a message to the Nation.

Mr Mainga was the business research and general manager at KRC before he took up the position of managing director in an acting capacity in 2018.

He is taking up the job at a time the corporation is working to revamp old railway lines across the country to enable the network deliver goods ferried by the standard gauge railway. The government had last year earmarked Sh21 billion for the project.

EMERGING ROLES

Mr Mainga is also expected to improve service on the Madaraka Express train that plies the Nairobi-Mombasa route and has become popular since its 2017 launch, but is plagued by ticket cartels.

His confirmation comes after the State firm recently revamped its management positions for new emerging roles.

Under the new changes, Mr David Njogu is now the general manager for legal services, Mr Edwin Njeru is the internal audit and research head, while Jessica Indangasi is general manager for ICT.

Mr Peter Kamakia was named the accounts manager, Mr John Maina the general manager for planning, design and environment, while Francis Wanjohi took over as the real estate valuation and agency manager.

The changes also saw Mr Job Otiwa take over as strategy and economic planning head, while Mr Mark Murkomen was appointed the security services manager.

Train services will be managed by Mr Erick Kamwenwa, while Ms Rebecca Owour takes over as the ICT manager. Ms Everlyne Ngari now serves as the administration manager.