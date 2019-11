By SHABAN MAKOKHA

Mumias Sugar Company sent home all its employees on Tuesday.

The moves comes more than a month after Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) appointed a receiver manager to take over operations of the miller.

The receiver manager, Ponangipalli Venkata Ramana Rao, said in a statement dated November 5, 2019 that the sugar firm will employ new staff on a temporary basis.