By SAMWEL OWINO

More by this Author

Members of Parliament have put Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya on the spot over appointment of the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) managing director in total disregard of the law.

Documents tabled before the National Assembly Trade and Industry committee indicate that the current Kebs MD, Bernard Njiraini, emerged sixth in interviews conducted by the National Standards Council between August 19 and August, 20 2019.

According to the report, Mr Geoffrey Karau emerged the best candidate with 76 per cent followed by Nixon Sigei who scored 74 per cent and Martin Chesire emerged third with 72 per cent.

Mr Njiraini emerged a distant sixth with 64 percent.

However, CS Munya in August 30 went ahead to appoint Mr Njiraini as the MD following the exit of Charles Ongwae who is facing abuse of office charges.

Mr Ongwae was arrested and charged alongside 14 others in a tax evasion swoop by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) at the start of last year.

Advertisement

MPs are now questioning how a candidate who was not among the top performers in the interview was appointed and the top three edged out.

The move, according to lawmakers, violates Kebs' human resource manual which states that only the top three candidates' names should be forwarded to the CS for consideration of appointment.

Kipkelion West MP Hillary Koskei also questioned the motive of the CS in cancelling the first interviews that were done by audit firm Deloitte.

“The process is marred by irregularity. The position was re-advertised for reasons that this committee must find out. Let merit be the shield for those seeking employment in government,” Mr Koskei said.

He pointed out that Kebs is at the heart of the Kenyan people owing its mandate of ensuring that goods getting into the country meet the required standards.

The committee questioned why Mr Munya rejected Deloitte's first interviews conducted on March 13, 2019 which placed Nixon Sigei as the best candidate, followed by Martin Chesire and Lukas Meso as number three.

Mr Munya, in a letter dated May 20, 2018, cancelled the entire recruitment process, citing among reasons that Deloitte appeared to have applied selection criteria selectively in respect to various candidates and that there were some discrepancies in the summary of some.