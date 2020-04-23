Nairobi Hospital offers Sh10,000 Covid-19 tests

By NASIBO KABALE

More by this Author

The Nairobi Hospital has started offering Covid-19 testing known as PCR SARS-COV-2 that will cost Sh10,000.

The test results will be availed within 6 to 24 hours after samples are taken.

The hospital's chief operating officer, Dr Allan Pamba, said the tests are being done after rigorous training and collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and approval by the Ministry of Health, following validation by the National Influenza Centre (NIC) Laboratory.

The testing facility located at the main hospital has the capacity to process 80 tests per day on a manual platform with automation of the entire testing.

Dr Pamba said Nairobi Hospital expects to increase its testing capacity later to 900 tests per day.

“The additional testing capacity will allow more cases to be identified and treated quickly to help manage this pandemic,” he said.

Advertisement

To be tested, clients will need to be triaged at the Accident & Emergency Centre and seen by a doctor who will prescribe testing after checking their history.

“Clients will be allowed to go home after sampling and results will be emailed to them. For positive results, the patient will be informed of their status by their doctor and followed up by the Ministry of Health for isolation at a facility of their choice and contact tracing,” he said.