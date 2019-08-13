Nema clears company after pollution claims

By ANTHONY KITIMO

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and Public Health department have given a glass processing firm clean bill of health after concluding investigations into pollution claims against the firm’s plant in Mariakani, Kilifi.

Shreeji Chemicals Limited has been allowed to resume operations after tests on air and water from the company tested negative.

Nema and public health joint report says tests from samples collected from dust, water and other by-products from the company found they did not have side effects on humans and crops as earlier alleged.

The report instead linked Kadzodzo Secondary School to the water-borne diseases reported in the area due to poor sanitation.