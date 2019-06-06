By HARRY MISIKO

Mr James Githii Mburu has been appointed as Kenya’s next chief taxman.

In a Gazette notice dated June 4, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich said Mr Mburu would replace Mr John Njiraini as Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner-general.

Mr Mburu, who until his appointment was KRA commissioner in charge of intelligence and strategic operations, is set to assume office from July 1 and serve for three years.

The man who has in the past warned Kenyans that the taxman may not be as docile at it appears was picked from a shortlist of five.

The other favourites for the top job were Mr Julius Waita Mwatu, Mr Richard Boro Ndung'u, Mr Andrew Kazora Okello and Mr Duncan Otieno Onduru.

TRACKING

Most of the transactions people think they have done behind the government’s nose, Mr Mburu told the Nation in a past interview, have a way of tracking back to the individual.

Mr Mburu’s LinkedIn profile says he studied accounting at Kenyatta University.

It adds that at one time he was the deputy commissioner in charge of audit at KRA.

CONTROVERSIAL TERM

The hiring of the new commissioner-general brings to an end of the controversial term of Mr Njiraini.

The commissioner-general attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 on December 19, 2017.

But when the government scrapped the retirement age of chief executive officers of state corporations, the move effectively defeated a lawsuit by activist Okiya Omtatah against his tenure.

A second suit to push him out failed too.