Parliament picks PKF to audit Ouko

By EDWIN MUTAI

Consultancy PKF Kenya has landed a Sh41.2 million tender to audit the Auditor-General, ending the long search for a firm to scrutinise the books that have remained unaudited for the past four financial years.

The appointment of PKF comes barely a month to the exit of Auditor-General Edward Ouko whose eight-year non-renewable term ends on August 27.

Article 226(4) of the Constitution provides that the accounts of the Office of Auditor-General shall be audited by a professionally qualified accountant appointed by the National Assembly.

The tender for the provision of external audit services for the Office of Auditor-General failed on three occasions due to a lack of bids.

This forced National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and Mr Ouko to seek the help of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that resolved to give it another attempt, advertising the tender afresh on April 5. Seven firms bid with two making it to the last stage of technical and financial evaluation.

In February, Mr Sialai asked the PAC chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi to allow him to procure the services of an accountant from any of the Commonwealth countries to undertake the task after three failed attempts to procure a local company.

Parliament rejected the appointment of Baker Tilly Meralli’s that audited Mr Ouko’s books of accounts before 2016.

The House cited conflict of interest. Mr Ouko told the PAC that he did not object to Parliament hiring an international firm to do the job.

Auditor-General’s books of accounts have not been audited for the financial years 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18.

“The committee recommends to the National Assembly to approve the award of External Audit Services for the Office of the Auditor-General for financial years 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2017/18 to M/s PKF Kenya pursuant to provisions of Article 226(4) of the Constitution,” Mr Wandayi said in the report to the House.

Nelson & Francis Associates, Mazars, PKF Kenya, Ronalds and Associates, Ernest and Martin Associates, Ambale and Company Limited and Kiarie Kangethe & Associates submitted bids.