Pastoralist zone abattoirs to get Sh800m W. Bank facelift

The World Bank will spend Sh800 million on equipping slaughterhouses in four counties to promote local and export market for livestock products.

The abattoirs, which are part of the economic stimulus programme, are being constructed in Garissa, Wajir, Isiolo and Mandera counties.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai says the funds from the World Bank will be used to equip the slaughter-houses and make them world-class abattoirs able to compete both locally and internationally.

“These slaughterhouses are going to be equipped by the funds from the World Bank. They will play a major role in boosting the economy of these regions,” said Mr Kimutai in an interview.

The new abattoirs will join other four that are exporting meat to the Middle-Eastern countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, bringing to eight export slaughterhouses in the country.

Mr Kimutai said they have asked the counties to move with speed in completing the structures so that the funds can be released.

“We sent an official to these counties in November to monitor the progress as we want the construction of the building to be completed as quickly as possible to allow equipping of the facilities on time,” he said.

The PS said they will be targeting the use of Wajir and Isiolo airports for exports.

The Ministry of Agriculture plans to sell Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) to a private investor as the government seeks more capital to revive the ailing parastatal.

The government has indicated that it will no longer pump more money into a loss-making entity and that the process of selling it will start next week with the formation of a task force to come up with a plan for privatisation.

The Athi River-based plant now joins the list of 26 other government parastatals that have been earmarked by the Privatisation Commission for selling to strategic investors.

The KMC was re-opened in 2006 after its closure with the government targeting to promote meat industry for both the domestic and for export market.

Its underperformance has been attributed to lack of funds to revamp the ageing machines and reluctance by government institutions to support the firm by purchasing meat at the plant.