Radisson Hotel Group has hired a former Marriott executive as the new head for its Upperhill Hotel.

South African Rob Kucera has been appointed as new general manager for Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi. He will oversee operations and all round performance of the 271-room multi-million shilling Upper Hill property.

“Rob’s extensive industry knowledge and multifaceted skills in various hotel functions, will prove to be a great asset in driving business growth at Radisson Blu Hotel Nairobi, Upper Hill,” said William McIntyre, Regional Director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group.

“His dynamic leadership abilities and passion for the role will be instrumental in delivering a great product and outstanding service to guests.”

Mr Kucera, who is replacing Swedish manager Ian Rydin who has been running the hotel since 2017, will also be the District Director East Africa.

The role will give him an oversight role of existing properties and future openings in East Africa.

“We are rapidly growing our footprint across Africa and I look forward to driving the expansion plans within East Africa,” said Mr McIntyre.