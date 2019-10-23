By HARRY MISIKO

More by this Author

Safaricom, Kenya’s leading telco by market share, has turned 19, with new products that defy age limit.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed mobile operator on Wednesday marked its last teen year by rolling out data, voice and SMS packages without expiry dates.

The roll-out comes amid a case filed by lawyer and ICT practitioner Adrian Kamotho, who wants the Communications and Multimedia Appeals Tribunal to stop Safaricom and Airtel from irregularly depriving consumers of their unused data bundles.

Under the new plans, which took effect immediately, Safaricom’s 33 million subscribers can buy airtime and data for any amount, starting as low as a bob.

“As a permanent proposition, customers purchasing the new Call and SMS plans on *544# will get 50 percent extra talktime with every purchase enabling them to talk more for less,” acting CEO Michael Joseph said in a statement to newsrooms.

But the telecom retained data packages with expiry dates, meaning you have the freedom to choose.

Advertisement

Data plans with expiry dates are more generous, with Sh99 giving a subscriber 500MB data, 500 SMS and free WhatsApp for 24 hours.

But if you choose to spend Sh100 on a data bundle without expiry date, you will have to buy SMS and forego chatting on WhatsApp for free as you will get 500MB only.

But the most profitable company in East and Central Africa gave extra 45 per cent data to its customers, especially those spending between Sh1 and Sh20

“A customer purchasing Sh5 worth of bundles will now get 10MB with no expiry up from 7MB that would expire in 24 hours,” Mr Joseph said as he promised more simplicity and honesty.

“Today, we are starting afresh and going forward we aim to be even more Simple, Transparent and Honest in everything that we do.