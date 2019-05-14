Safaricom offers clients free YouTube bundles

By DOREEN WAINAINAH

Telco giant Safaricom has introduced free YouTube on its lower cost all-in-one bundle packages.

The Sh1,000 and Sh2,000 packages are offering consumers 5GB worth of free YouTube in addition to free WhatsApp, with the extras seen as the telco’s response to increased competition.

The telco is seeking to cash in on the billions of shilling being Kenyans spend on the Internet.

Safaricom’s revenue from mobile data increased 6.4 percent to Sh38.7 billion in the year ended March.

Google Country Manager Kenya Charles Murito said the firm has over the past year seen significant growth in Kenya with an 80 percent increase in YouTube viewership on mobile phones.