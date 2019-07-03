Breaking News
Safaricom to close shops in honour of Bob Collymore

Wednesday July 3 2019

Bob Collymore

Safaricom chief executive officer Bob Collymore assisted by Janet Atika, Head of Retail, during the official opening of the telco's first platinum club retail shop at Sarit Centre on July 10, 2014. Safaricom will close all its shops on July 4, 2019 to Collymore who died on July 1. PHOTO | CHARLES KAMAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

HELLEN GITHAIGA
By HELLEN GITHAIGA
Safaricom will Thursday close all its shops countrywide in honour of its late chief executive officer Bob Collymore.

A memorial service will be held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi at 11am.

"As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday, July 4 between the hours of 10:30am and 2:30pm to enable his wider family to reflect on his life," the ad reads.

Collymore died on Monday, July 1 at his home after a long battle with blood cancer.

He was interred at the Kariokor crematorium on Tuesday at a private function witnessed by family members only.