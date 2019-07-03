By HELLEN GITHAIGA

Safaricom will Thursday close all its shops countrywide in honour of its late chief executive officer Bob Collymore.

A memorial service will be held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi at 11am.

"As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday, July 4 between the hours of 10:30am and 2:30pm to enable his wider family to reflect on his life," the ad reads.

Collymore died on Monday, July 1 at his home after a long battle with blood cancer.