Safaricom to close shops in honour of Bob Collymore
Wednesday July 3 2019
Safaricom will Thursday close all its shops countrywide in honour of its late chief executive officer Bob Collymore.
A memorial service will be held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi at 11am.
"As a mark of respect for our cherished leader, Safaricom shall be closing all our shops countrywide on Thursday, July 4 between the hours of 10:30am and 2:30pm to enable his wider family to reflect on his life," the ad reads.
Collymore died on Monday, July 1 at his home after a long battle with blood cancer.
He was interred at the Kariokor crematorium on Tuesday at a private function witnessed by family members only.