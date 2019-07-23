Shoprite’s third Kenya outlet opens August

By JOHN MUTUA

Africa’s biggest retailer Shoprite will open its City Mall store in Mombasa and its third in the country next month, coming just a year after it snapped up the space that was occupied by struggling supermarket chain Nakumatt.

The South Africa-based retailer had initially set the opening for its maiden branch in the coastal hub city for March this year. The firm says the new outlet is set to create 115 new jobs and will have a seating area inside the outlet where customers can enjoy foods prepared in the facility.

The store will be the South African retailer’s third in the country after its first one at Westgate last December and the second at Garden City Mall in March.

Shoprite has signalled two more store openings this year, one in Karen and another at an undisclosed location.

“A lease agreement has been concluded with The Karen Waterfront and the Group will follow up on other opportunities as they become available. Shoprite sees a lot of potential in the country and is excited about the prospect of expanding its footprint over time,” it said in a statement.

City Mall had kicked Nakumatt out of its premises in March after the firm accumulated Sh27.8 million in rent arrears.

“City Mall is very excited that Shoprite are now only a few weeks away from opening their very first store in Mombasa and their third store overall in Kenya,” City Mall proprietor Anish Doshi said.

The retailer is gearing up to compete with Naivas, Tuskys and Carrefour that have set shop in some of the country’s biggest malls.

Family-owned Tuskys is currently Kenya’s largest retailer. with 6,000 employees in its more than 60 stores and 900 staff at its seven stores in Uganda.