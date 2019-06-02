Silverstone Air begins daily flights to Eldoret

By DENNIS LUBANGA

Silverstone Air has introduced two daily return flights on the Nairobi-Eldoret route.

The carrier, which operates two Dash 8-100s, one Dash 8-300s, a cargo plane as well as two Fokker 50s, made its maiden flight on Friday from Wilson Airport, Nairobi to Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County.

According to officials of the company, the 50-seater Dash 8-300 aircraft is ideal for businessmen and athletes who can travel to Nairobi and back at a moment’s notice with ease.

“The new service will expand Silverstone Air’s already extensive coverage throughout the country and provide convenient service for Kenyans visiting friends and family, businesspeople or even tourism stakeholders,” company marketing manager Patrick Oketch said during the launching ceremony at Eldoret airport.

He said a plane would be leaving Wilson Airport at 7.15am to arrive in Eldoret at 8am.

“The plane will then leave Eldoret at 8.30am and land in Nairobi at 9.15am. Another flight will leave Wilson at 4pm to arrive in Eldoret at 4.45pm. It will then leave Eldoret at 7pm and land at Wilson at 7.45pm,” he added.

A one-way ticket will costs Sh5,000 while a return one is double that amount.

Silverstone Air managing director Mohamed Somow said the company is looking for ways of partnering with the Uasin Gishu County government and stakeholders in the travel business to venture into other regions.

“Our development will be based on experience. Eldoret is like our second home. We also want to participate in the economic development of Uasin Gishu and the entire Rift Valley region,” Capt Somow said.

Eldoret International Airport acting manager Joseph Yego thanked the airline for considering the route, saying the move would create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs.

“We want to thank Silverstone Air for choosing to fly this route as the company will serve the residents of the North Rift,” Mr Yego said.

Mr Oketch said with the new development, the airline and the airport would grow together.

In April, the airline increased its frequencies on the Nairobi-Kisumu route to 17 trips per week, up from 14.