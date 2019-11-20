Silverstone Air to remain grounded a little longer 

By PAUL WAFULA

Troubled Silverstone Air will remain grounded until they have discussed and understood the findings of the aviation regulator before resuming operations.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) lifted the suspension of the airlines Dash 8 Series imposed on November 12 after it provided corrective measures as per the requirements of the civil aviation regulations following a comprehensive compliance audit.

However, a source at the airline told the Nation they are yet to get an official communication from KCAA, other than what has been reported in the media.

POSSIBLE DOWNSIZING

“We will first wait and understand what exactly KCAA found during their audit before a decision to resume operations is taken,” he said.

This comes after pressure mounted on the regulator after Silverstone announced plans to sack all its employees after KCAA grounded its fleet.

In an internal communication to its staff, the firm had notified its employees of a possible redundancy exercise on grounds that it was incurring huge losses.

The airlines staff will now have to wait a bit longer to know their fate, but the lifting of the suspension has given them hope of keeping their jobs.

Silverstone Air has enjoyed a steady growth in the last two years and is promising to be the next domestic flight operator in the country taking on Kenya Airways Jambo Jet, Fly540 and a host of other small local airlines.

MISHAPS

Trouble for Silverstone started on October 11, when its aircraft (5Y-IZO) that was departing for Lamu crashed at Wilson Airport. It had five crew and 50 passengers. There were no fatalities. The airline was involved in another incident on October 27 when its other aircraft (5Y-SMT) clipped an EASAX aircraft at the ramp at Wilson Airport.

But the last straw may have come on October 28, when its other aircraft (5Y-BWG) lost a wheel on take-off from Lodwar.

The aircraft made an unscheduled landing at the Eldoret International Airport where it had been diverted.